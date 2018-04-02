Survey Assistant - Summer Placement

Company 
WorleyParsons
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
639002
Posted on 
Monday, April 2, 2018 - 12:24pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Scopus, a part of WorleyParsons are looking to recruit a Survey Assistant for a duration of 10-14 weeks for a summer placement.

Role Responsibilities:



* To assist Scopus Surveyor with the Dimensional Control Surveys onshore
* This will include but not limited to placing of specially adapted Scopus targets/ Prisms in line with Surveyors instructions, moving and positioning of Survey equipment
* Necessary onsite Training will be given by Scopus Surveyor to ensure Survey Assistant is familiar and competent with Survey requirements expected