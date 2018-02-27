Sustainability Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

o Identify Sustainability and Energy related opportunities. To improve focus and awareness of the best practices associated with energy usage and cost optimization. Sustainability performance monitoring & continual improvement. Key Responsibilities Regular collection & monitoring of unit key Energy Performance Indicator(s). Identification of the root cause of energy losses and inefficiencies. Identify key energy drivers and prioritize action plans to mitigate losses. Establish lean methodology focused on optimized utilization of natural resources. Establish monitoring and control mechanism to assure SABIC corporate and affiliate energy management targets down to plant and equipment level.



