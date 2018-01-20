About the Role:

The Role:

TITLE: System Design Engineer - Communication Systems



PRIMARY OBJECTIVES & FUNCTIONS:



1. To produce end to end data network solutions, cost-effective and low-risk designs compliant with customers' requirements, through-life design, capable of onward implementation and support by the company.

2. To design and integrate Fixed and Mobile Radio data networks of a system with MPLS based service provider network.

3. To design Network Security and Network Management solutions

4. To deliver communications solutions in accordance with established contractual obligations and company process and procedures (Design Review, Configuration Control, System Acceptance and Documentation).

5. To work closely with other business functions as part of project delivery (Customer, New Business, Project Delivery and Managed Services).

6. To manage Installation Design as appropriate in support of project objectives.



SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES





Primary Responsibilities:



1) Write network design requirements, scope of works, system design details and policies documents.

2) Technical Lead of the end to end IP data communication system consisting of Fixed and Radio network elements.

3) To assure the complete communication system design including Routing, QoS, Server Hosting, Storage and Security solution.

4) Integration of the data communication system with SANG's nationwide IP back bone.

5) To produce and review technical proposals, risk assessments, acceptance procedures as appropriate.

6) Ensure all design documentation is professional and of high standards and complete for technical transfer to the customer.

7) Review sub-contractor proposals for design, installation, testing commissioning and acceptance testing.

8) Provide engineering support for new and existing requirements

9) Supervise sub-contractor works as appropriate.



Secondary Responsibilities: Similar responsibilities as stated above for other COMPANY Projects.



RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):



ESSENTIAL



1) Bachelors Degree in Communications/Electronic Engineering plus desirable industry certification such as Cisco CCNP R&S or equivalent.

2) TCP/IP, OSPF, BGP, MPLS

3) Knowledge of Radio Data communications, Microwave, VHF.

4) Good understanding of Network Security principles e.g. Data Encryption, Layer 2 and 3 VPNs, Firewalls, IPS/ADS.

5) Minimum of five years experience in network designing and implementation.

6) Proven track record in similar role, working to tight timescales on large multi-element projects, and be able to demonstrate:

a. Design across all layers of TCP/IP protocol suite.

b. Strong understanding of network transmission technologies.

c. Network Management

7) Good standard of written and spoken English.

8) Self-initiative with leadership qualities.



DESIRABLE



1) Business experience in the Defense Sector.

2) System Engineering Lifecycle experience

3) Experience in major military network projects.

4) Experience of living or working in the Middle East.



Interested candidates please share your CV with me at Tabrez.Kazi@Fircroft,com with the Position name as the Subject line



The Company:

A Major Defence Company in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)



