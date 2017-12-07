Systems Analyst - Germany - January start

About the Role:

I am currently looking for 2 Systems Analysts to join a global Pharmaceutical client of mine based in Germany on a contract basis starting in January.

Key Requirements:

* PL/SQL* Cognos* Java (ideal not essential)* Pharmaceutical background ideal* Pharmacovigilance/Drug Safety systems experience preferrential

Vacation Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 4 Months

Location: Germany

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

Start Date: January

If you are interested in this role please forward on your most up to date CV ASAP or give me a call on

+44 (0) 207 324 1910 to discuss setting up an interview.

Please also feel free to pass this on to anyone who you think might be relevant/interested. Referrals are much appreciated.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.