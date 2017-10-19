About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Systems Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Ensure that all Systems activities are carried out in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

Support the Offshore Operations & Maintenance team to prioritise work and align resources to meet production and cost targets.

Ensure all incoming maintenance and modifications requests are challenged and prioritised based on HSE and cost/benefit evaluations.

Plan maintenance work and deliver work packs according to priorities with input from Integrated Planning team.

Ensure the maintenance programme within SI&E is safely & efficiently executed offshore and that any backlog is well understood, risk assessed and prioritised for execution.

Ensure all modifications projects are well scoped and when implemented deliver the benefit requested by the offshore originator.

Support systems discipline debriefs and defect elimination processes.

Provide Technical Support, as directed:

Action automation technical, verification and asset integrity queries

Identify potential replacements for obsolete equipment

Provide assistance in the production of updated work standards

Ensure asset alarm performance is maintained and accurate.

Ensure asset systems adhere with programmable electronic systems policy.

Ensuring compliance with SCEIRA/SCEDRA processes regarding responsible equipment maintenance/operation.

Business dictates a level of out of hour's availability



Technical Experience

Significant experience of oil and gas field based systems.

Strong focus on achieving the highest standards of Safety Performance and Operating discipline.

Be proficient in SAP Plant Maintenance module:

Raise notifications as necessary

Provide technical input to notifications and work orders as required

Review and verify completed work orders as necessary



Qualifications

Educated to degree level in appropriate engineering discipline

Chartered Engineer status



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916781





