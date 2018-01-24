Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Charlotte
Salary
$25 to $30 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs
Job ID
632026
Posted on
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 11:33am
About the Role:Talent Acquisition Associate
The Talent Acquisition Associate will be responsible for supporting the recruiters on the Global Talent Acquisition team. This is a very dynamic role that requires drive and creativity.
Duties
- Schedule on site and video interviews
- Book travel for interviews
- Source for highly specialized technical talent
- Assist with screening applications and phone screens
- Interface with senior leadership on a regular basis
- Process and reconcile expenses for Global Talent Acquisition team
- Assist Global Talent Management organization with other initiatives as needed
- Ability to travel up to 10%.
- Based in Charlotte, NC.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Human Resources, Marketing, or Communications or five years of corporate or agency recruiting experience in lieu of a degree.
- Experience sourcing or cold calling
- Proven time management skills
Desired Qualifications
- Advanced Microsoft Excel user
- Strong communication skills
- Competitive spirit
- Team player
- Strong customer service mindset
- Social Media Recruiting experience
- Experience using LinkedIn Recruiter
- Demonstrated recruiting data analysis skills
- Experience using Concur for travel
- Accounts payable experience
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
