Team Leader Corrosion and Materials

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East Salary £6500 to £7500 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 625811 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client is an Oil and Gas operator based in the United Arab Emirates and they are currently looking for a Corrosion & Materials Team Lead for 2 year contact on a 5 weeks on and 4 weeks off rotation basis. Flights, food and accommodation is all provided by the client and salary is tax free. The vacancy is single status only.



DESCRIPTION



The role involves managing a team of Corrosion, Materials and Welding Engineers across all aspects of Corrosion control for LNG and ASR plants. Preparing and coordinating the management and implementation of the corrosion control strategy covering the corrosion monitoring activities including periodic reporting to provide integrity status of systems and significant trends or limitations for LNG and ASR plants. Coordinate risk based inspection implementation and update, in order to establish/review inspection strategies for LNG and ASR plants.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Directs and supervises the work of a team consisting of Corrosion & Materials Engineers, Corrosion Supervisors, Painting Inspectors and Technicians involved in all aspects of corrosion control and monitoring of plant and equipment on LNG and ASR plants, ensuring quality and application of best practices, including:-

- Gathering corrosion data for plants on sour service.

- Liaising with Plant Inspection Engineers and Painting Inspectors on failure and damage of equipment and piping and on atmospheric corrosion in relation to assessing new technologies with respect to coatings, insulation and linings.

- Supervise inspection and maintenance of corrosion monitoring equipment sited throughout LNG and ASR plant, in conjuction with the Maintenance department.

- Analysis of corrosion data - including chemical analysis reports from the laboratory.

- Gathering of cathodic protection data for all LNG and ASR trains, tank farm and off-plot areas.

- Analysis of CP data to ensure optimum protection is achieved on all assets which will include: product loading jetty, sulphur loading jetty, tank farm, flare jetty, plant flare jetty, sea wall sheet piling, tank farm foundation piling, sea water intake trains, underground cooling water piping network and concrete foundations at trains 1, 2 and 3 and fire water lines within LNG & ASR plants.

Coordinate RBI assessment programs ands liaise with the concerned Engineers accordingly, especially with Process Engineers in order to properly identify deterioration mechanisms, corrosion circuits and establish proper investigation/ inspection policies and actions.

Ensure the conducting of metallurgical investigations on equipment failure, which will include process pressure vessels and piping and its ancillaries, fired heaters, rotating machinery components in coordination with Senior Engineers as well as with Shareholders material engineering specialists.





REQUIREMENTS



Bachelors degree in Metallurgy/Materials Engineering/Chemical Engineering

12 years experience in corrosion and metallurgical analysis in the Oil and Gas industry with good working knowledge of gas production, out of which at least 5 years experience in a similar senior capacity.

Demonstrated experience in carrying out metallurgical investigations in CP equipment failure, potential survey of CP system and field application of internal corrosion control and plant and equipment.

Experience of LNG or petrochemical industry preferred.







