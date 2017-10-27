Tech Writer

About the Role:

Basic Function: Under limited direction, review and understand corporate branding requirements, create templates or style sheets for existing editing tools and incorporate existing content into new branded materials. Work closely with copy and technical editor to ensure high quality content for printed and online materials. Experience needed in developing and publishing technical content such as instruction manuals, specifications and other technical documents in the upstream oil and gas industry.



Typical duties and responsibilities may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Duties will prioritize support in the branding and publishing aspects of the technical content development process, but the candidate must be able to learn to support other activities in the documentation group. The following is a list of typical duties in order of priority:



Create, define or modify templates or style sheets (for both online and traditional publishing) using available authoring tools and in compliance with corporate branding standards and directives.

Incorporate and migrate existing technical content into new templates and complete pagination and formatting to prepare final draft for release.



Provide training to writers and other team members in the use of templates, tool setup and template compliance.



Adhere to defined style guides for editing and when providing feedback to authors. Perform basic copy editing and coordinate with the main editor.



Participate in the document release process and comply with release requirements as defined by ABB.



Monitor individual workflow and schedule against plans. Work with a minimum amount of supervision while maintaining a high level of productivity.



Document individual workflow as required when using new tools and coordinate the approval and publishing of work flows and detailed procedures with technical writing lead.

Complexity of Tasks: Proven experience with the creation of high quality templates for technical publications, knowledge of applicable technical language, familiarity with related authoring tools, and ability to evaluate tools as needed.

Clear understanding of the technical content development process and understanding of the group's operations.

Long-term assignments require participation in cross functional teams with a high degree of organization, people and investigative skills, and initiative. Writer must have the ability to communicate effectively, manage review meetings, extract content from diverse sources, and resolve routine problems.



Qualifications:

* Experience in modern publishing tools and template or style sheet creation. Adobe InDesign, Robohelp, and MS Sharepoint experience highly desired.

* Working knowledge of upstream oil and gas hardware and software including, but not limited to, flow computers, remote terminals, instrumentation devices, communication protocols, measurement/control applications, device inputs and outputs.

* Familiarity with modern technical communication style and terminology for both hardware and software products as well as XML and HTML authoring. Familiarity or exposure to single source content authoring systems highly desirable.



About Fircroft:

