About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for an Technical Administrator to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in one of our Aberdeen office locations for a duration of 7 months.

Role Overview

The role of Technical Administrator is a diverse role which requires strong coordination, computer literacy and attention to detail. Key to the role is undertaking critical functions associated with the efficient and effective running of the Engineering Query web-based (sharepoint) database and provide high level co-ordination and administrative support to the project engineering team. These are critical functions that must be undertaken and delivered to a high standard to all internal and external stakeholders. The position must work to align the deliverables to that of the Company strategy whilst taking account of the requirements of the parent company.

Key Responsibilities

* Daily and weekly excel based status reporting from engineering query database* Input into monthly excel based reporting from engineering query database* Daily sharepoint database management and administration, including coordination of technical queries, management of user logins and resolution of any database related issues* Responsible for developing, modifying and adhering to procedures and / or processes to support the engineering query system and its applications within own area of responsibilities* General Support - ad hoc administrative support when requested* Comply with and support the Business Management System within own scope of responsibilities and within the Company as a whole* Comply with Regulatory requirements and support the HSE Policies* Responsible for own Health & Safety and that of others who may be affected by your work* Stop work if not in compliance with HS&E standards* Challenge the norm & intervene proactively with line management on any breach of QHSE Procedures or practices* Request information necessary to perform the task

Role Requirements

* Formal qualifications are not necessary but previous experience in a similar position is deemed essential* Academic qualifications obtained in GCSEs or Highers in English, Maths and Computing are desirable* Experience co-ordinating tasks associated with smooth running of databases and sharepoint sites desirable* Experience in document control desirable* Proficient in use of current MS Office package, i.e. Word, Excel & PowerPoint, & other applications* Proficient in independently planning and organising diary & email requirements. Ability to review & action as appropriate* Demonstrates high level of work presentation and accuracy with excellent attention to detail. Has the ability to review & make changes, as applicable* Maintain confidentiality at all times* Strong interpersonal communication skills* Strong problem solving ability* Ability to work well within a team environment* Ability to change and adapt to project / company needs. - Ability to work on own initiative.