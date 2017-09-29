Technical Advisor III

About the Role:

The Role:

Main functions

- Provide IT technical support by fielding user feedback and providing responses to questions on how the program works, suggested workarounds, and future considerations for program improvements.

- Provide technical support of other non-IT plus tools by providing insight on how the existing tools work, and suggest modifications to improve user efficiencies.



Tasks and responsibilities

- Developing modularization requirements for inclusion into IT plus

- Developing estimating methods and identifying shortfall of current published methods i.e. CEPS

- Developing technical specifications by translating estimating methods and performance requirements into information required by the company IT group to proceed with inserting new or modifying existing IT plus codes

- Providing historical information on heritage estimating tools and methods to transition knowledge to current workforce for incorporating into IT plus and other tools/methods

- Provide basis for rigorous testing of coding developed by the company IT group and running each test to ensure compliance with expected results

- Instructor for cost engineering 1 and 2 and co-developer of course materials

- Provide technical advise to interns during ad-hoc consultation on on-going projects

- Development of Project Technology toolkit, special studies and evaluations, training material / delivery, ad hoc Projects consulting, mentoring of Project Technology personnel.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- MUST have specific knowledge and experience in oil/gas/refining/chemicals cost estimating/methods development/construction market analysis and project benchmarking



SKILLS/Qualifications

- BS Degree in engineering or related technical field

- Able to effectively organize and communication thoughts

- Proficient computer skills and experience with Microsoft applications

- Read, write, and speak fluent English

- At least 20 years related experience required



