Technical Advisor III

About the Role:
Main functions
- Provide IT technical support by fielding user feedback and providing responses to questions on how the program works, suggested workarounds, and future considerations for program improvements.
- Provide technical support of other non-IT plus tools by providing insight on how the existing tools work, and suggest modifications to improve user efficiencies.
Tasks and responsibilities
- Developing modularization requirements for inclusion into IT plus
- Developing estimating methods and identifying shortfall of current published methods i.e. CEPS
- Developing technical specifications by translating estimating methods and performance requirements into information required by the company IT group to proceed with inserting new or modifying existing IT plus codes
- Providing historical information on heritage estimating tools and methods to transition knowledge to current workforce for incorporating into IT plus and other tools/methods
- Provide basis for rigorous testing of coding developed by the company IT group and running each test to ensure compliance with expected results
- Instructor for cost engineering 1 and 2 and co-developer of course materials
- Provide technical advise to interns during ad-hoc consultation on on-going projects
- Development of Project Technology toolkit, special studies and evaluations, training material / delivery, ad hoc Projects consulting, mentoring of Project Technology personnel.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
- MUST have specific knowledge and experience in oil/gas/refining/chemicals cost estimating/methods development/construction market analysis and project benchmarking
- BS Degree in engineering or related technical field
- Able to effectively organize and communication thoughts
- Proficient computer skills and experience with Microsoft applications
- Read, write, and speak fluent English
- At least 20 years related experience required
