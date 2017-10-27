About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Technical Assistant, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Suppliers access administration
o SAP access registration
o IT equipment ordering
o Badge administration
o Updating records due to expire
Monthly Reporting
o Monthly headcount reporting
o Organize input to monthly reports
Updating department visual aids: magnetic wall, lean board, and display screens
Participating in the departmental communication activities within the engineering group: issuing internal D&W information within the department.
Maintaining Office 365 Planner and Teams apps to facilitate team collaboration
Organizing meetings and telecoms on behalf of Head of D&W and Leader D&W
Support for administering Head of D&W and Leader D&W agenda and communications
Be additional point of contact to prioritise communications and tasks to Head of D&W and Leader D&W when necessary
Attend meetings where required: scribe or take minutes of meeting
Organize workshops and team building events
Raise business support requisitions (not technical requisitions)
Departmental training coordination: liaising with technology academy and organizing facilities
Holiday calendars
Rota management
Organization chart updates
Teamsite support (limited to granting admission to sites)
General people admin during drilling phase - handle general queries from offshore workers
Ambition to action / MIS input
Training bookings for courses
Preparing and coordinating meetings (Business area reviews, audits etc.)
Daily report to partners.
On-boarding of new employees and consultants: ordering PPE, access to buildings, etc.
Maintaining register of key certificates to demonstrate compliance: IWCF/Well Control, MIST, BOSIET/Survival Certificates
General admin support
Experience
Proficient on the use of MS Office applications. MS Visio, MS Project, and Office 365 applications is an advantage
SAP, MS, PA Experience, Technical Assistant Experience.
Drilling and Well understanding is an advantage
Contact position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916895
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.