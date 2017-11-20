Technical Assistant III

About the Role:

The Role:

Our client is hiring a Technical Assistant within their Design Assurance Group to backfill a current contractor. The current contractor is moving into a full time employment role and will be available to do knowledge transfer after the new resource is hired. Design Assurance has been in run-mode since October 2013. This group works with every major capital project (over $500M) to make sure the technical/engineering work is done correctly and to ensure that expectations are met regarding

business performance. The Technical Assistant supports the Manager and Engineers on the projects



Responsibilities:

* Supports technical and engineering personnel with project support duties.

* Compiles project finance reports.

* Prepares datasheets and documents under the direction of the engineers.

* Develops and maintains technical databases and spreadsheets.

* Maintains records and data utilizing various automated systems which may include creating database/server, developing tracking systems/spreadsheets, setting up files, etc.

* Coordinates materials or special projects for the assigned core team member, which may include preparing material/reports, distributing , editing. formatting, proofreading material and obtaining project documentation.

* Transcribing dictation for project engagements.

* Maintain Design Assurance SharePoint site, including creating new project sites, uploading documents and archiving project materials.

* Create project codes from approval GO-113 in TSFD system.

* Coordinate project engagement logistics (meeting space, catering, documentation, presentation, SME).

* Coordinate Peer Pool Member selection for projects. Provide back-up support for unit Admin



Our client is looking to reach out to candidates week of 11/27/2017 for the week.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Required Skills:

* Previous 5-7 years' of experience as a Technical Assistant

* Previous Sharepoint, setting up new Sharepoint sites

* Strong experience in Microsoft Suite-will be producing presentations based on reporting from the team of engineers

* Can work independently and can adapt well

* Ability to multi-task

* Strong written and oral communication-will be working with SME's across the enterprise



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Preferred Skills:

* Previous Spotfire experience, analyzing/developing

* Previous TSG experience (Technical Service Gateway)

* Previous document control experience



About Fircroft:

