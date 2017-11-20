Technical Assistant III

About the Role:
The Role:
Our client is hiring a Technical Assistant within their Design Assurance Group to backfill a current contractor. The current contractor is moving into a full time employment role and will be available to do knowledge transfer after the new resource is hired. Design Assurance has been in run-mode since October 2013. This group works with every major capital project (over $500M) to make sure the technical/engineering work is done correctly and to ensure that expectations are met regarding
business performance. The Technical Assistant supports the Manager and Engineers on the projects
Responsibilities:
* Supports technical and engineering personnel with project support duties.
* Compiles project finance reports.
* Prepares datasheets and documents under the direction of the engineers.
* Develops and maintains technical databases and spreadsheets.
* Maintains records and data utilizing various automated systems which may include creating database/server, developing tracking systems/spreadsheets, setting up files, etc.
* Coordinates materials or special projects for the assigned core team member, which may include preparing material/reports, distributing , editing. formatting, proofreading material and obtaining project documentation.
* Transcribing dictation for project engagements.
* Maintain Design Assurance SharePoint site, including creating new project sites, uploading documents and archiving project materials.
* Create project codes from approval GO-113 in TSFD system.
* Coordinate project engagement logistics (meeting space, catering, documentation, presentation, SME).
* Coordinate Peer Pool Member selection for projects. Provide back-up support for unit Admin
Our client is looking to reach out to candidates week of 11/27/2017 for the week.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Required Skills:
* Previous 5-7 years' of experience as a Technical Assistant
* Previous Sharepoint, setting up new Sharepoint sites
* Strong experience in Microsoft Suite-will be producing presentations based on reporting from the team of engineers
* Can work independently and can adapt well
* Ability to multi-task
* Strong written and oral communication-will be working with SME's across the enterprise
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
Preferred Skills:
* Previous Spotfire experience, analyzing/developing
* Previous TSG experience (Technical Service Gateway)
* Previous document control experience
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.