About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Technical Buyer / Contracts Administrator, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Issue Requests for Quotations (RFQ's) and evaluate proposals by organising Technical and Commercial Evaluations, as well as Tender Boards

Placing Operations related Purchase Orders and Work Orders via Company's MAXIMO and/or third party procurement system

Administering Framework Agreements for various services and supplies

Organise and conduct Supplier Performance Reviews

Comply with the Corporate Management System (CMS)

Organise Tender Boards

Understanding of "purchase-to-pay" cycle and administration requirements

Close liaison with Operations personnel both Onshore and Offshore as well as other internal and external stakeholders



Education & experience

Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional qualification in Procurement or Supply Chain Management

Significant contracts administration and technical procurement experience gained within the construction, engineering, offshore oil & gas industries

Technical knowledge of offshore supplies and services, as well as expediting, offshore transport and logistics requirements

Excellent command of English, both verbally as well as in writing



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917303









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.