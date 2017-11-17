About the Role:

Technical Integration Specialist SAP - Leuven

My international client based in Leuven, Belgium are currently seeking a Technical Integration Specialist ASAP.

Responsibility for the role:

* You will play an important role in the integration of SAP* Non-functional analysis* Create universal report

Requirements for the role:

* Minimum 5 years working with SAP* Good knowledge of SAP- FICO, Logistics or MM/VM* Previous SAP integration experience* Speak and write Dutch additionally French or English* Previous experience with hospitals* Located in Belgium

Details:

Location: Leuven

Start date: January

If you wish to be considered for the position available, please e-mail an up to date CV with a contact number to: or alternatively call on +32 (0) 232 012 57. Please feel free to pass this advert on to other suitable candidates.