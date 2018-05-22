About the Role:

The Role:

Technical Integrity Maintenance Team Leader is responsible for:

* Overall accountability for regulated and controlled compliance of all maintenance activities, systems and equipment under the Maintenance remit within the Technical Integrity Department;

* Actively manage and oversee Maintenance Superintendents & Maintenance Coordinator work scopes, competency and performance;

* Actively manage the delivery of onshore & offshore Maintenance team efficiency / productivity;

* Directly liaise with responsible Onshore Maintenance Superintendents on a day to day basis;

* Management of delivery of offshore and onshore maintenance and technical requirements;

* Liaise directly with all team leaders reporting directly to the Chief Technical Integrity Officer.



Location: Onshore

Employment Type: 8-hour day - office based



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Higher National Certificate (or equivalent);

Experience: at least 7 years (As a Maintenance Superintendent or Maintenance Team Leader preferable in international drilling companies);

English (fluent);

Russian (knowledge of technical terms);

Software skills: MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, Microsoft Outlook). MS Access would be advatageous. Proficienct in either SAP PM or MAXIMO Computerised Maintenance/Materials Management System (CMMMS)



