Technical Regulations and Standards Leader

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a Technical Regulations & Standards Leader to work for a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to work in an exciting, fast paced and challenging position.

Role Summary:

The TRS Leader will drive a Technical Regulations and Compliance (TRS) program for one or more of the TPS product lines to ensure TPS products reach each customer site in compliance with the country's government regulatory requirements, and manage risk associated with such. This TRS compliance program leader will focus on implementing/enforcing TRS processes during product development (NPI), proposal development (ITO), project execution (OTR), manufacturing, and with Suppliers. The TRS Leader will also support during NPI, ITO and OTR to identify mandatory TRS requirements applicable to the product for the country of installation, assist with Transactional Compliance Plan (TCP) development, and maintenance of TRS metrics, as requested by the TPSTRS Leader. This role contributes to the overall Quality and Compliance strategy for TPS and manages complex issues within functional areas of expertise.

Essential Responsibilities In this role:

Provide leadership and direction to TRS resources in all functions for executing TRS programs per GP-05 and other applicable TPSTRS policies and procedures With guidance from the TPSTRS Leader, work with quality leaders and other operating leaders in assigned product lines/sites to implement TRS deployment strategies, goals, priorities, and processes to significantly reduce product compliance risk Assist teams with interpretation of regulatory code requirements and ensure practical application to equipment designs with Engineering Ensure Engineering is executing compliance requirements in a timely and cost effective manner, including development of Product Baseline Compliance Specifications (PBCSs) Partner with Sourcing to ensure Supplier TRS compliance Provide technical assistance and work with regional TRS resources for agency liaison interface for compliance issues during ITO, OTR and NPI development Interface with all assigned product line functional owners and Suppliers to ensure successful overall compliance integration Coordinate the activities with other product compliance engineers Work closely with the TPSTRS Leader and Legal when necessary to assess and manage TRS risk Develop and maintain key TRS metrics Lead routine TRS reviews with a cross functional team for assigned product lines

Qualifications/Requirements



* Engineering degree or equivalent

* Minimum 5+ years of regulatory compliance experience

* Understanding of the basic principles of applicable Regulations (e.g. IEC, ASME, ATEX, LV, PED, EMC, Machinery directive, etc.).

* Working knowledge of TPS product lines Language skills - fluent English

