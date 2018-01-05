About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Technical Safety Engineer (Audit), based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Develop and maintain the internal audit framework Technical Safety audits to demonstrate continual improvement of processes through review and analysis of evidence provided by audit, communicating trends and issues to HES and Operations Managers

Coordinate audits to ensure compliance with company and industry requirements

Ensure audits are performed in accordance with the relevant internal procedures and processes

Identify appropriate audit team members and ensure their competency to undertake the audit

Prepare internal audit reports and communicate findings effectively. Ensure SMART actions from audits are entered into the action management tool (synergi) and followed through to closure



Qualifications

Minimum:

Relevant engineering degree, equivalent or qualified by experience



Preferred:

Process or Technical safety degree/qualification



Experience

Essential:

Significant experience in an equivalent role in the oil and gas industry.

Good technical safety knowledge

Good working knowledge of UK & European HES legislation



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917642





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.