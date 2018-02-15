Technical Sales Manager - South Sweden Region

Company NES Global Talent Location Sweden,Europe Salary €35000 to €50000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Sales and Marketing Jobs Job ID 634756 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are recruiting a Technical Sales Manager for our client who provide mechanical seals and protection to rotating equipment in the Southern Swedish Region.



We are looking for a seasoned sales person who has a grasp of the MRO sector and understands the manufacturing support arena.



They must have a knowledge of the region and its industrial operations with the ability to speak Swedish, Danish and English.



This role can be home based, but will have travel roughly 75% of the week.







Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.