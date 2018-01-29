Company
London,Greater London,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs
632498
Monday, January 29, 2018 - 11:34am
About the Role:Our client is a leader in the transportation of liquefied gases, globally.
For their office in London we are looking for a Technical Superintendent.
We would like to hear from candidates who meet the following criteria:
+3 years at sea as Chief Engineer on semi refrigerated LPG carriers
+2 years as Superintendent, with responsibility for similar vessels
Ethylene experience preferred but not essential
Willingnes to work in a shore based position in London
Existing right to live and work in the UK
Our client will offer an attractive salary and a very good package.
