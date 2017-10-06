About the Role:

My client, an Upstream Oil and Gas Company is currently looking for a technical writer to join their team located in Houston, Texas. This will be a contract position with the potential to extend.

This role will typically suit someone with a technical writing background.

Core Responsibilities include:

* Monitors performance and works with individuals, teams and management within the Land organization in addressing process discipline, trends in performance, and other areas* Provide training and technical development* Gives input and provides support for documentation of process flow, process improvement and updating of training curriculum* Authors various policies and procedures and works with Land leadership to implement new procedures* Consults with staff and leadership regarding process improvement needs* Assists in how our organization designs, manages, and improves our systems and processes to deliver high value and achieve organizational success and sustainability* Assists in developing and implementing best business practice alongside Land leadership* Build and maintain documentation of system setups and processes for knowledge transfer

Skills/Qualifications:

* Minimum of 5 years experience authoring training materials* Strong MS Visio & Excel skills required* Ancile uPerform or similar software experience preferred* SharePoint experience

Location: Houston, Texas

Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week

Pay Rate: $55 to $60 an hour

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone. If you are no longer looking for work but know of somebody that would benefit from hearing about this opportunity, please feel free to pass along my information.



