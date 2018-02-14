About the Role:

The Role:

Duration: 6 months

Location: Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Schedule: 5/40

Notes:



A Technical writer provides product documentation support by producing quality documentation which is appropriate for the technical audience and in alignment with company branding policies. Goals must be accomplished within prescribed time frames and parameters and consistent with business strategies.



Responsible for the development and maintenance process related to technical literature. Required to participate on cross-functional teams to ensure that the continuous, on-going improvement of methods, processes, productivity and quality are in place. Work with sales & marketing, R&D, segment and product managers, in fulfilling the needs of the served market segments.



JOB PURPOSE AND REPORTING STRUCTURE

* This technical writer is responsible for the writing, editing, and maintenance of technical documentation which supports OEM and channel sales.

* The technical writer will support the product management and research and development teams in the development and maintenance of technical product literature.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Plan, develop, organize, write, and edit technical manuals and documentation.

* Actively work with cross-functional internal teams to define the documentation requirements for assigned products.

* Actively acquires source material and information from the subject matter experts.

* Manages updates and revisions to technical literature.

* Facilitates the document review process with product managers and other subject matter experts.

* Analyze documentation to maintain continuity of content styling, with assistance from commercial marketing ensure branding alignment.

* Responsible for completing illustrations including coordination with both internal experts and third party illustrators as needed.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

* At least 2 to 4 years of relevant experience within a complex business environment.

* Proven working experience in technical writing

* Ability to quickly grasp complex technical concepts and make them easily understandable in text and pictures

* English, journalism, communications or Engineering degree (or relevant work experience).

* Technical product knowledge of drives and controls is preferred.

* Fluent English both spoken and written, good verbal communication skills



