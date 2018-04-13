Technical Writer - Alaska

About the Role:

Our client is a major E&P company seeking a Technical Writer to help collate and present information for Operations Manuals. This role is a full-time contract position in Anchorage with occasional trips to Prudhoe Bay.

* Building Training and Instructor guides for a new Operator training process.* Taking input from field based Operation Specialists and building the guides.* Updating Operational procedures, system descriptions etc.* Working with a large team and taking input from several positions.* Timely delivery and turnover of documents.* Track your performance and report on progress.

Required/Mandatory Experience,

* High level understanding of Alaska North Slope activities* Proficient in all MS Office programs.

Desired Experience, Education and Qualifications

* Prior Alaska Operations experience.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.