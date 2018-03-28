About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of IS Technician, based in Aberdeen.

Responsibilities include:

Assist in management of all information technology systems including PCs and communication systems.

Travel offshore and to international locations as required.

Assist Area IS Manager in supporting all onshore and offshore communication systems, including phone networks and mobile phones.

Ensure security of hardware and software and maintain inventory of all IT assets.

Assist in the development of new software systems as and when required.

Ensure Sarbanes Oxley procedures are followed.

Ensure compliance with Company HSEQ initiatives

Educatio

A minimum of HND Computing or other industry recognised certification such as Microsoft MCSE.

Skills

Competent in working in a predominately Microsoft software environment

General PC/desktop and helpdesk support coupled with strong hardware skills.

Microsoft Windows operating systems; Microsoft Windows Server operating systems; Microsoft Office Suites.

Active Directory

Data backup hardware and software systems.

Good communication skills.

Experience with Microsoft Exchange technologies.

VMware vSphere suite and Microsoft Hyper-V advantageous.

Exposure to WAN, Firewall and Cisco technology advantageous.

Must be able to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.

A high level of organisational skills are required and the ability to prioritise work schedule

Contract position

Contract position

