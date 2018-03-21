Technology Manager (Olefins)

About the Role:

The Role:

As an Olefins Technology Manager you will be responsible for the business development of the technology lines within the Olefins group. Job duties include supporting the regional strategic and annual growth plans and associated budgets for the division

Your responsibilities include the development and implementation of the Olefins Product Line (PSL) growth strategy, supporting business development activities through client meetings and proposal development. This position is accountable for all area functions including business planning, quarterly plan execution and business forecasting.



As a Technology Manager you must also establish the basic framework and alignments with other Technology PSL's, marketing, and the global sales organization. As the Technology Manager of Olefins you will work with other members of the Petrochemicals PSL based in the regional offices to develop strategic growth plans that will maximize the overall Technology Business Unit. You will support the regional Business Development managers for the EMEA region to develop, support and win a pipeline of project covering grassroots and revamp process units in the region covering Olefin opportunities.



The Company:

A global provider of services and technologies that employs approximately over 30?,000 people worldwide and has operations in over 40 countries,



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

*Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering required , MBA preferred

*10+ years' experience required; experience in specific Olefins Technology Management preferred

*Experience in Olefins technical and/or operations is required

*Experience specifying technical offerings and/or processing engineering services required

*Seeking a candidate with an international work background

*Seeking someone with experience and ability to work across an international matrix organization with a strong commercial background to support EMEA's regional sales managers in development of the correct value propositions for the organisations Petrochemical technology portfolio

*Must be willing and available to travel 30% domestic and/or internationally, as needed



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.