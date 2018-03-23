Technology Specialist Intern

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsibilities:

* PC/server imaging, configuration and maintenance.

* End user desktop/mobile device support and troubleshooting/diagnostics.

* Fiber optic, wireless networking and backhaul architecture.

* System documentation.

* Ensure digital security and privacy of networks and computer systems.



Strong proficiency in:

* TCP/IP network design, installation, configuration and administration.

o VLANs and routing.

o Firewalling and DNS.

o Wireless technologies and security.

o High availability hardware and redundancy.

* IP video surveillance and video management systems.

* Mobile systems (Tablets/Windows Mobile/Cellular/WLAN/WWAN).

* AV systems, including filming, automation, and conference room maintenance.

* Supporting Microsoft Windows Server (2008, 2012, 2016).

* Supporting Windows Operating Systems (Windows 7, Windows 10).

* Enterprise networking and devices (Cisco firewalls, routers, switches, access points).

* Digital signage and value-add "internet of things" devices.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology, Network administration or equivalent practical work experience.

* Demonstrate skills in customer service/interaction and strong teamwork competencies.

* Demonstrate emphasis on workplace safety, organization and attentiveness to detail.

* Excellent troubleshooting skills.

* Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

* Ability to communicate technical issues with non-technical individuals.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.