Technology Specialist Intern

About the Role:
The Role:
Responsibilities:
* PC/server imaging, configuration and maintenance.
* End user desktop/mobile device support and troubleshooting/diagnostics.
* Fiber optic, wireless networking and backhaul architecture.
* System documentation.
* Ensure digital security and privacy of networks and computer systems.
Strong proficiency in:
* TCP/IP network design, installation, configuration and administration.
o VLANs and routing.
o Firewalling and DNS.
o Wireless technologies and security.
o High availability hardware and redundancy.
* IP video surveillance and video management systems.
* Mobile systems (Tablets/Windows Mobile/Cellular/WLAN/WWAN).
* AV systems, including filming, automation, and conference room maintenance.
* Supporting Microsoft Windows Server (2008, 2012, 2016).
* Supporting Windows Operating Systems (Windows 7, Windows 10).
* Enterprise networking and devices (Cisco firewalls, routers, switches, access points).
* Digital signage and value-add "internet of things" devices.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Requirements:
* Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology, Network administration or equivalent practical work experience.
* Demonstrate skills in customer service/interaction and strong teamwork competencies.
* Demonstrate emphasis on workplace safety, organization and attentiveness to detail.
* Excellent troubleshooting skills.
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
* Ability to communicate technical issues with non-technical individuals.
