Telecommunications Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Our client is looking for an experienced Telecoms Engineer - Telecommunications



You will be required to:-

Work on national & international Oil & Gas projects using various 3rd Party Telecoms packages integrated with client products and Systems as required.

The telecoms Engineer will provide a technical solution for the client on time and within budget.

Perform overall quality control of their own work and report regularly on the status.

Review engineering deliverable (in accordance with process) and initiate appropriate corrective actions.

Monitor compliance to applicable codes, practices, QA/QC policies, performance standards and specifications.

Be involved in the coordination of any technical queries and solutions with the 3rd Party Telecoms vendors and product development centres.

Assist with technical sales presentations and bid clarifications for new project work to prospective customers.

The Telecoms Engineer will assist with and produce engineering estimates against client specifications for bids containing Telecom systems.



The Company:

The client is a leader within the Automation and Control Systems field with operations in 100 countries worldwide. They specialise in providing integrated solutions to the Transmission and Distribution and Oil & Gas industry with projects offshore and overseas.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Typically HNC/HND qualified with 5 years relevant experience in a similar role.

Excellent knowledge of all relevant telecoms industry performance standards and specifications as well as applicable package specific performance standards and specifications.

Experience in the design, configuration, testing and commissioning of Telecom system applications preferably in the Oil & Gas industry.

Ability to work with multiple discipline projects.

Decision making ability.

Experience with the following Telecoms systems is required:

PAGA

Voice & Data Telephony

Networking

Radio Systems (DTRS, NDB, AWOS & ARS)

Security Systems (CCTV, ACS, BIDS/FIDS/PMS & ISS)



About Fircroft:

