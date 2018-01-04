Company
AFW UK
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
628184
Posted on
Thursday, January 4, 2018 - 7:34am
About the Role:
Job Title: Telecommunications Technician
Ref No: 2018-10233
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: Repsol - Montrose
Duration: 1-2 trips
WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Telecomms Technician on a adhoc basis
Basic purpose of the job
· To maintain the process plant and associated equipment in a safe and efficient manner, in compliance with all statutory requirements
· Carry out planned preventative, remedial and breakdown maintenance in accordance with Talisman's maintenance management system
Main Duties
* Carry out telecomms maintenance activities as follows
* Complete preventative and remedial maintenance in accordance with TMax schedule and work instructions, with particular emphasis on safety critical activities
* Carry out fault finding and diagnostic checks on all platform equipment, ensuring any repairs are addressed promptly
* Respond to breakdowns in a timely manner and carry out and apply effective fault finding and investigation techniques
* Carry out and participate in Root Cause Analysis to improve equipment reliability
* Ensure comprehensive work history is recorded in TMax and any follow up work and material required is identified
* Install telecoms and IT equipment in liaison with Talisman IS Department
* Carry out Radio Operator duties where required
* Responsible for Portable Appliance Testing (PAT) all IT equipment, telecoms test equipment, entertainment equipment
* Ensure comprehensive records and logs are maintained and effective handovers are carried out at shift and crew change
* Identify and propose ideas and solutions that will increase efficiency in cost or time without loss of integrity and present idea(s) to relevant management
* Support and improve team performance by sharing knowledge and best practices.
* Participate in WGE competence scheme including any multi skilled role in accordance with the relevant competence framework
* Adopt a flexible working attitude to provide support across all departments to ensure team team success
* Create, maintain & enhance effective working relations and identify and minimise interpersonal conflict
* Maintain effective communication with all work colleagues at all levels
* Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and be able to apply it in the workplace
Health & Safety
* Ensure all work is conducted in full compliance with Talisman's HS&E policy, procedures and Safety Management System
* Be familiar with and follow the Talisman Golden Rules for Health and Safety at all times
* Comply with all relevant Wood Group HS&E policies and procedures where appropriate
* Actively participate and support all Talisman and Wood Group Health, Safety & Environmental plans, initiatives and improvements
* Carry out all activities in accordance with ISSOW including the following:
* Comprehensive and detailed Risk Assessments and Toolbox Talks
* Stop and re-asses any job where change is identified
* Report all accidents and incidents
* Carry out Emergency Response duties in accordance with Talisman's requirements
Specific Training / Specialist Skills
* GDMSS Restricted
* CAA Licence
* City & Guilds or equivalent Telecomms qualification
* Recognised Apprenticeship or equivalent
* Compex Training
* Portable Appliance Testing
* LV Authorisation in accordance with TLM 015
* Talisman ISSOW Level 2
