Temporary Delivery Driver (Aberdeenshire)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £9 to £9 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 618804 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Multi-Drop Delivery Drivers Required for temporary 6 week full-time contracts commencing Mid November 2017 for the Christmas period. The main depot is based in Altens.

Some overtime may be available.



You must have:



Clean Driving License

EU Passport Holder and hold a copy of your passport for ID purposes

Be physically fit and able to lift up to 30kg and entry & exit from vehicle multiple times.

Have no criminal record (background checks are carried out)

Be available from mid November for full-time hours.



It is likely that a registration session will be carried out on either w/c 23rd November which will last c45 minutes for anyone interested.



Following receipt of your CV I will reply to suitable candidates with details of the next step.