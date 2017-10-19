Temporary Delivery Driver (Aberdeenshire)

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£9 to £9 Per hour
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
618804
Posted on
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 4:12am
About the Role:Multi-Drop Delivery Drivers Required for temporary 6 week full-time contracts commencing Mid November 2017 for the Christmas period. The main depot is based in Altens.
Some overtime may be available.
You must have:
Clean Driving License
EU Passport Holder and hold a copy of your passport for ID purposes
Be physically fit and able to lift up to 30kg and entry & exit from vehicle multiple times.
Have no criminal record (background checks are carried out)
Be available from mid November for full-time hours.
It is likely that a registration session will be carried out on either w/c 23rd November which will last c45 minutes for anyone interested.
Following receipt of your CV I will reply to suitable candidates with details of the next step.
Apply