Test Analyst

About the Role:

Primary Function:

* Manual Software Testing

Key Objectives:

* Maintaining and ensuring the quality process responsible for timely delivery of application software

Responsibilities:

To work within the parameters of the qedi Management System and ISO 9001:2015. Responsibilities will include:

* Working within current test practices and approaches* Proactively and reactively ensuring the agreed test activities are delivered* Review and analysis of software requirements* Preparing test plans, test scripts and test data* Performing system and regression testing* Defect reporting* Positive nature* Collaborative working manner

HSE Responsibilities:

* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following qedi / Wood's Corporate Health, Safety & Environment Policy and applying qedi / Wood's HSE Management Systems* Demonstrate and promote the principles of Wood's Beyond Zero at all times. Lead safety principles within the business portraying excellent safety leadership qualities.

Preferred Qualifications:

* BSc in Computing Science or Equivalent* ISEB Foundation Level Certificate

Skills/Competencies Required:

* Understanding of formal test techniques* Good analytical skills* Broad technical skills* Ability to assess risk to product/project and prioritise tasks accordingly* Reporting skills

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.