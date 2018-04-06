TGCM Tech - Branchburg, NJ

About the Role:

Title: TGCM Tech/Operator

Pay rate: $22/hr

Duration: 6 Month

Shift: 6pm to 6am or 6am to 6pm after the individual is trained.

Work Location:

Branchburg NJ USA 8876

Responsibilities

Responsible for decontamination, assembly and leak testing of assets utilized for chemical manufacturing

Supports manufacturing activities by assisting with organizing, staging and cleaning manufacturing equipment and production areas to improve productivity and cleanliness.

Participates in departmental housekeeping and safety audits.

Meets the day to day quality, production and productivity goals of the company.

Effectively prioritizes their daily tasks working with the Leads and Production Supervisors.

Participates in monthly safety meetings and promote a safe work environment.

Successfully completes all assigned training.

Maintains a safe and clean work area by actively participating in housekeeping responsibilities.

Assists in resolving routine manufacturing and/or maintenance related problems affecting daily operations.

Assists in troubleshooting machine operations/processes to improve efficiency

Communicates concisely and effectively in written and verbal formats with

Required Qualifications

Fitness for duty; e.g. ability to lift 50 pounds, ability to climb ladders, ability to medically pass a respiratory test and physical test in order to wear a full face respirator as required.

Valid driver's license

Must be and remain clean shaven and able to wear a full face tight fitting respirator and a fully encapsulated (Level A) ER suit.

Pass pre-employment testing, drug screening and background check

High School diploma or GED



Preferred Qualifications

Two or more years of experience in a chemical process operations environment as a process or production technician

Associates degree in Chemical Processing

3+ years of chemical handling

Knowledge of root cause investigation process and methodology

Knowledge of 5S and Lean manufacturing

Military experience with Nuclear, Electronics, or Mechanical training

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.