Tool Tech - Odessa

£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Title: Tool Technician

Pay rate: $15

Duration: 8 months with option of hire

Rotation Schedule: 11/3 Friday - Sunday - 12-hour shifts, 60 hour weeks.

Work Location: Odessa, TX



Main responsibilities:

- Maintenance functions such as repairs on down-hole tools, surface equipment and other production equipment in the application for down-hole tools.

- Assemble and disassemble down-hole tools.

- Simple mathematical equations.

- PSL/sub PSL equipment repair.



Requirements:

-Experience working with down-hole tools, PSL/sub PSL equipment.

- Ability to read and understand tool drawings are a plus



