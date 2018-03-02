About the Role:

We are seeking Trainee Commercial Analyst for our oil & gas client based in Great Yarmouth.

This role essentially ensures that all financial aspects of the contracts are controlled, eg billing, cost control and monitoring in regard to the contractual agreement.

Ideally you will have:

A financial qualification eg HND or Degree

Some experience of billing and project cost control in regard to a specific contract.

Main Duties:

To provide advice and support to Business Delivery Managers regarding commercial aspects of managing contracts.

Collate all relevant start-up information for jobs/phases and to structure an internal company database.

Report to senior management the on-going financial performance of each job by preparing monthly management accounts.

Review all invoices for completeness and correctness prior to submission to Client.

Organise appropriate cost control/monitoring mechanisms and conduct ongoing audit and reviews of same

Ensure suitable controls are in place.

Assist Business Delivery Managers in the preparation of monthly cost / value reports and to conduct subsequent analysis, review and feedback.

Monitor and provide feedback relative to KPI performance and highlight areas where improvement is necessary to optimise financial return.

Review and control of minor estimates or CTRs within existing contracts.

Check accuracy and approve invoices as required and prepared by Invoice Administrators for return in an expeditious manner.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Possess a finance degree or to be working towards a recognised accounting qualification / have suitable relevant experience working in a similar Commercial or Financial role

Worked in a financial/contracts control role

Knowledge/previous use of SAP is desirable

