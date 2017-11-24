Trainee Production Technicians

About the Role:

The Role:

We are looking for candidates who are eager, safety conscious and enthusiastic for this rare opportunity. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking for a career as a Production Technician.



Job Description:



Reporting to the Shift Manger, carry out training to be able to work effectively as a member of the shift production technician team to contribute towards the safe and efficient running of the production units in order to meet the needs of the business and also comply with required health, safety and environmental legislation.



? - To follow operating instructions to ensure the safe operation of the plant to meet both business requirements and safety and environmental standards.

? - To interpret data and make appropriate decisions based on it to ensure the most effective operation of the plant.

? - To monitor and maintain equipment, recognising and taking appropriate action if defective.

? - To prepare equipment for maintenance and ensure that necessary permits are in place.

? - To carry out scheduled and breakdown maintenance and fault diagnosis (within the ability and resources of the team) to maximize the availability of the plant.

? - To carry out sample analysis (within the ability and resources of the team).

? - In the event of an emergency respond appropriately as a member of the Plant Emergency Team under the control of the Incident Controller.

? - To review Operations and SHE procedures in use and recommend changes as appropriate to improve working methods.



Duration of Assignment:



A minimum 9 months with the potential for long term / permanent opportunities in line with performance and business needs.



Closing date applications:



Thursday 30th November 2017



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

A minimum of 6 GCSE passes at minimum Grades A - C, with at least one in a Science subject.

Over five years' work experience (within any sector/industry).

Willing and able to learn, and open to new working practices.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.