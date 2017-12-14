Trainer III

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS
- Develops and executes comprehensive training efforts based on project or topic specifications.
- Responsible for developing a training plan, the curriculum and logistics, and the courses and supporting materials.
- Conducts course presentations and develops and delivers e-Learning courses.
- Provides train-the-trainer sessions for internal subject matter experts.
- Develops and/or update training plans.
- May have specialized training focus.
- Minimal work direction needed, highly skilled and knowledgeable to the position.
- This position level might be know as Expert Trainer who has extensive experience in the field and is supervising and mentoring lower level Trainers.
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
- Training curriculum creation and delivery.
- Strong classroom (Instructor Lead) experience.
-Strong communication skills.
- Proficient in MS Office.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
- Support client's efforts of identifying critical safety issues, and then follow-up with developing appropriate training materials across the various manufacturing technologies and job posts.
- Support the module development work for CFPSI operator knowledge modules and site localization support / technical writing.
- We expect this to be about 50% of full time, and expect the contractor to be able to work from home 80+% of the time.
- They may need to come into either the Spring campus or visit a manufacturing site from time-to-time.
- This position will largely require a self-directed type individual
