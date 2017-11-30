Treasury Assistant

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Houston
Salary 
$20 to $25 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID 
625254
Posted on 
Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 2:05pm
Apply 
About the Role:

My client, an Upstream Oil and Gas Company is currently looking for a Treasury Assistant to join their team located in Houston, Texas. This will be a contract position with the potential to extend.

This role will typically suit someone with a treasury or finance background.

Core Responsibilities include:



* Project Manage submission of documentation to banks
* Collation of documentation
* Liaise with Corporate Treasury teams to provide information and documentation
* Maintain spreadsheets
* Assist with summarizing data into reports
* Assist the Treasury team

Skills/Qualifications:



* Minimum of 3 to 5 years experience
* Project management skills
* Skilled in Microsoft word, PowerPoint, and Excel
* Highly organized and detail oriented
* Finance experience preferred

Location: Houston, Texas

Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week

Pay Rate: $20 to 25 an hour

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.

