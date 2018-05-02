UAE - Cost Controller - EPC

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary 
$48000 to $66000 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID 
641230
Posted on 
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - 4:24am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Cost Controller, EPC, Oil/Gas - UAE

I am looking for a skilled mid-level Cost Controller, who is already based in the UAE, with experience in EPC and Oil/Gas companies/projects.

The candidate must be a well rounded team player, who has experience working in a multicultural team and work environment.

Overall experience in Cost Control (EPC, Oil/Gas): 5-10 years.

Education: Must be Degree Educated (Engineering degree)

Must have excellent English language skills for written reporting and verbal communication.

1 year Renewable Contract

Location: UAE, office based

