UAE - Cost Controller - EPC

Company
Progressive GE
Location
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary
$48000 to $66000 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
641230
Posted on
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - 4:24am
About the Role:
Cost Controller, EPC, Oil/Gas - UAE
I am looking for a skilled mid-level Cost Controller, who is already based in the UAE, with experience in EPC and Oil/Gas companies/projects.
The candidate must be a well rounded team player, who has experience working in a multicultural team and work environment.
Overall experience in Cost Control (EPC, Oil/Gas): 5-10 years.
Education: Must be Degree Educated (Engineering degree)
Must have excellent English language skills for written reporting and verbal communication.
1 year Renewable Contract
Location: UAE, office based
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
