UAE - Cost Controller - EPC

About the Role:

Cost Controller, EPC, Oil/Gas - UAE

I am looking for a skilled mid-level Cost Controller, who is already based in the UAE, with experience in EPC and Oil/Gas companies/projects.

The candidate must be a well rounded team player, who has experience working in a multicultural team and work environment.

Overall experience in Cost Control (EPC, Oil/Gas): 5-10 years.

Education: Must be Degree Educated (Engineering degree)

Must have excellent English language skills for written reporting and verbal communication.

1 year Renewable Contract

Location: UAE, office based

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.