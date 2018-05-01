UK IT Infrastructure Analyst

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 641022 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our Client is seeking an Infrastructure Analyst to support our UK Server and Storage Environments.



Key Responsibilities:



*Troubleshooting system, storage and network problems, diagnose and solve hardware/software Incidents/problems

*Create, manage and evolve processes and procedures and share them with the UK IT Team

*Install, maintain and support new applications and Infrastructure

*Work to SLA thresholds for incident(s), request(s) and problem(s)

*Prioritize and manage operational support issues and project work at one time

*Work with a variety of business and technical contacts on local and corporate initiatives/projects

*System monitoring





Working knowledge with the following:

*Active Directory and DHCP

*EMC VNX Unified Storage

*Red Hat 5 & 6

*Windows Server 2008 R2 and 2012 R2

*VMWare Hyper Visor

*VMWare Horizon View

*Networking (LAN)

*Solarwinds & Splunk Monitoring

*Database - SQL & Oracle





Qualifications:

*Bachelor's degree in IT related fields or equivalent experience

*At least five (5) years performing duties similar to those listed in the responsibilities section above

*Experience working in an oil and gas setting preferred

*Effectively work in a team environment and strong interpersonal skills

*Motivated and the ability to work with a team in stressful situations occasionally requiring after hours emergency response

*Excellent written and verbal communication skills

*Excellent communication and collaboration skills to direct resources across multiple disciplines

*Problem analysis and resolution

