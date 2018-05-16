About the Role:

The Role:

Job Title: Unit Maintenance Engineer - I&E



Provide technical support to the operating units and maintenance craftsmen

Address short term reliability problems

Participate in root cause failure analysis investigations

Provide turnaround support

Manage small capital and plant expense projects

Initiate and coordinate MOCs

Serve on HAZOP/LOPA teams



Additional requirements for equipment, certification, skills:

Undergraduate degree in engineering

10+ years experience in petrochemicals manufacturing or refining preferred

5+ years experience in reliability or maintenance engineering preferred

Knowledge of SAP preferred



Top 3 skill sets preferred:

Knowledge of process plant instrumentation

TAR package preparation experience

Ability to work in process plant environment



