About the Role:
The Role:
Job Title: Unit Maintenance Engineer - I&E
Provide technical support to the operating units and maintenance craftsmen
Address short term reliability problems
Participate in root cause failure analysis investigations
Provide turnaround support
Manage small capital and plant expense projects
Initiate and coordinate MOCs
Serve on HAZOP/LOPA teams
Additional requirements for equipment, certification, skills:
Undergraduate degree in engineering
10+ years experience in petrochemicals manufacturing or refining preferred
5+ years experience in reliability or maintenance engineering preferred
Knowledge of SAP preferred
Top 3 skill sets preferred:
Knowledge of process plant instrumentation
TAR package preparation experience
Ability to work in process plant environment
