URGENT - Labourer required - Civil/Gas Project - Melbourne

About the Role:

Our clients are amongst some of Melbourne's leading Civil contractors working on sub-divisions across Melbourne's booming growth areas in Southern and Eastern suburbs. With a significant amount of projects underway we are currently seeking people who have the ability to complete all or some of the below duties:



* Previous Civil & Construction experience* Trenching, Digging & fencing* Plastic Fusing* Pit Building* Laying Conduits* Drainage Crews

In order to be considered for these roles you must have white card, transport and are able to commence at short notice.



For further details please email your resume or call on 02 92851022

