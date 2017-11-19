About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft is Looking to hire The User Help Desk Manager will be responsible for the setup and operation of the User Help Desk (UHD) in the project. He will manage the UHD team with their different technical and process focus.

The jobholder will plan and manage the setup, integration and optimization of these teams. He will guide the ser-vice management tasks of the UHD, initiate and push knowledge management, problem and change management and enable the interfaces with other functions and processes like Technical Support teams (TST), Preventive maintenance teams (PMT), Technical Specialist Team, supply support, logistics engineering, systems engineering,

The jobholder reports directly to the O&S Operations Support Manager.



List of Responsibilities



¦ Setup of UHDs in quality, cost, and time, based on the design concepts and the Integrated Master Schedule (IMS).

¦ Support and supervise the installation and execution of defined service management processes in the UHD as well it's integrative process support function within the O&S organization.

¦ Deliver UHD daily operations according to ISO20000 and ITIL V3.

¦ Support and supervision of operations of the UHD and UHD reporting.

¦ Enabling and support of best practices exchange and continuous improvement.

¦ Ensure the interfacing with the Service Operations (TST,PMT) and Logistics as well as clear defined hierarchical and technical escalations within the project in order to allow fast solution of problems / tasks in high quality.

¦ First point of contact for all issues concerning all UHD.

¦ Delivery of high quality supply support in order to ensure efficient system availability with the defined budget.

¦ Issue technical bulletins to inform customers of problems and support them in taking necessary action.

¦ Consult with experts to ensure integrated actions plans

¦ Monitor issue resolution and liaise with stakeholders

¦ Monitor response times and user satisfaction levels

¦ Ensure the operations meet the agreed service levels

¦ Improve techniques and practices for managing client queries, troubleshooting and problem resolution and prior-itization.

¦ Establish and maintain positive business relationships with customers, suppliers and partners (internal or exter-nal) deploying and complying with organizational processes



