Utility Project Manager

About the Role:

LARGE UTILITIES COMPANY SEEKS PROJECT MANAGER FOR T&D IN CHICAGO

Project Manager - GREATER CHICAGO AREA



* Project management experience within the Electric Utilities industry

* Transmission and Substation experience highly preferred.

* Must be available for a 2 year assignment.

* LEADERSHIP PRESENCE REQUIRED.

Education: Minimum a Bachelor's degree in Engineering

Project Management position will manage multiple projects from conceptual to completion stage ($250K to $10 million). The T&D projects may include new and replacement of both overhead and underground lines and associated parts. A few projects include work which involves connection to substations.

Project Manager will be responsible for coordination and completion of projects within cost, quality, schedule and objectives. Sets time lines, delegate responsibilities, and monitors the progress of project. Prepare reports for directors about status of projects. Knowledge of field concepts, practices, and procedures. Provides leadership for project team members and the Project Management process. Must follow and adhere to Project Management Process and Requirements. PMP Certification Preferred.

