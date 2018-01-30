About the Role:

Overview

Our Client have 2 brand new and exciting permanent opportunities for a Utility Team Leader to join their team on a 3/3 operational UKCS rota in the North Sea.

Dimensions

Responsible for the safe management and cost effective operation and maintenance of the facility's utility systems including but not limited to; Engine Room machinery, power generation, steam plant, boilers, inert gas, air, sea water, MGPS, fire water, fresh water cooling, waste water, hot water systems, HVAC, power generation, bilge, hydraulics, cathodic protection, associated equipment and selected vessel utilities with minimal environmental impact in accordance with legislation, class, flag and the compliance assurance management system (CAMS)

The successful candidate will ideally have



* Marine Engineer Class 2 (Steam & Motor) Certificate or other equivalent education* Marine Engineering Trade apprenticeship e.g. Fitter & turner, Diesel Mechanic or Electrician etc.* Detailed knowledge and experience related to FSO/Tanker/ LNG Carrier operations and maintenance* BOSIET* CA-EBS w/ Shoulder Width Measurement* OGUK medical