About the Role:

The Role:

This role is based at the energy companies technology centre for oil engineering where they develop software that enables oil and gas companies to make better decisions for reservoir development.

The UX team at the centre is comprised of a mix of User Researchers, Interaction Designers, UX Designers and Visual Designers. They work in integrated software development teams typically consisting of designers, developers, architects and subject matter experts. Together they focus on delivering exceptional experiences while embracing the challenges posed by an industry with a wide array of both technical and business-related needs.



This role is suited to a seasoned UX Designer - this isn't a good fit for someone just out of education or in the process of transitioning into UX Design



The Company:

The world's leading provider of reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing technologies to the oil and gas industry.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Contributing to (and depending on experience, leading) the UX of complex projects through from Discovery to Delivery, including everything in between

* Participating in and sometimes leading research to help you and your team generate understanding and empathy for your users and their needs

* Reviewing requirements gathered from client stakeholders and subject matter experts, and exploring how these can be translated into compelling design concepts

* Planning and facilitating workshops to help you, your team, and customers discover needs, set project direction, and ideate solutions

* Crafting experiences that go beyond good design into delighting users

* Communicating your designs both internally to team members, and to stakeholders, not only through sketches, wireframes and mockups, but also verbally and in workshops

* Testing designs with users

* Helping non-UX professionals to understand the value of UX and adopt UX practices - we believe the experience is a shared responsi



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Hands-on experience working in an Enterprise environment

* Experience using Sketch.

* Ability to create clickable prototypes of your design concepts, either in code or using tools such as Omnigraffle, Axure, Figma and Principle.

* Working in an agile environment.

* Successful experience in more complex fields such as healthcare, finance, enterprise, etc



About Fircroft:

