About the Role:

The Role:

The Vantage & Logistics Coordinator will be responsible for ensuring that all personnel due to visit offshore installations are booked correctly within our Vantage System. The successful individual will liaise closely with both onshore and offshore team members and provide a crucial link to operational planning



Key responsibilities include:

* Generate flight bookings for all personnel/vendors

* Ensure all flying personnel have correct documentation to fly

(BOSIET/MIST/Donut/Medical/ELI)

* Log and upload renewed certification into the VANTAGE system

* Chase any outstanding certification via relevant Planning team member/Engineer/Vendor.

* Add new start personal details into the VANTAGE system

* Regular updating of personnel records within VANTAGE system

* Daily check on Discover system ensuring cost codes are correctly allocated per passenger

* Liaise with planning & delivery support team members/heli admin to identify next day travellers

* Arrange hotels for Personnel shuttling each day

* Arrange food for Personnel shuttling each day

* Deal with all incoming emails to the SNS planners inbox

* Check monthly invoices for hotel and food bills

* Update ATS report visit check list against Activity Schedule

* General Admin duties

* Provide Absence cover when required



The Company:

We are currently seeking a self-motivated and dynamic individual to join the Planning Team in Norwich on a contract basis for 12 months.

.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience of working with the Vantage/ATS flight systems or similar

* Experience of SAP would be advantageous

* Accurate & methodical work ethic

* Excellent organisation & coordination skills

* Independent & resourceful

* Excellent communication skills

* Flexible attitude to work

* Team Player

* Analytical



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.