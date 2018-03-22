Verification Engineer - QSSHE

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a unique opportunity for a highly motivated individual to become an integral part of our QSSHE team. Reporting directly to the QSSHE Manager, the primary function of this position is to be responsible for the administration and reporting of the Perenco UK Independent Verification Scheme, associated with its Southern North Sea gas production assets.

This role is based in Norwich with occasional visits to other operational sites, both offshore and onshore, as required by the business. Working hours are Monday to Friday.



Key responsibilities include:



? -Manage and maintain the Perenco (PUK) UK Written Scheme of Verification.

? -Manage and maintain the PUK platform performance standards. Ensure Performance Standards are up to date.

? -Measure and report against the Written Scheme of Verification achievement, liaising internally with other PUK functions.

? -Liaise and manage incumbent Independent Verification Body (LRS), ensuring programme completion and timely reporting.

? -Manage the recording of IVB reports and updating any actions into the PUK action tracking database.

? -Provide verification support and expertise to ad-hoc project works, including Combined Operations, decommissioning and SECE engineering upgrades.

? -Support the PUK Management of Change process, assisting in EMOC development and close-out.

? -Carry out WSV audit and assurance functions, providing senior management with key data on scheme performance.

? -Attend offshore locations as dictated by the WSV programme.

? -Provide broader assistance within the Verification and Assurance team in order to ensure compliant operations across the asset base.

? -Directly support the PUK Asset Integrity Management Strategy (AIMS) Performance Standard



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? -Previous significant experience managing verification schemes for an operator

? -Knowledge of UK regulations and guidance governing oil and gas production

? -Experience of working with safety critical equipment, associated performance standards and assurance/verification of performance

? -Able to work independently and be comfortable reporting and interacting with senior management

? -Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

? -IT skills to an advanced level, in particular spreadsheet manipulation



About Fircroft:

