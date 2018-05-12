Vessel Lead (Barge) 1&2

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Qatar,Middle East
Salary
$0 to $0 Per week
Job Type
Contract
Category
Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs
Job ID
643444
Posted on
Saturday, May 12, 2018 - 1:35pm
About the Role:A Fantastic Contractual Job Opportunity has just been made available for an experienced Vessel Lead (Barge) to be based in Qatar for a major project by a leading oil and gas company.
To qualify, candidate must possess the following experience:
- 15 years minimum civil construction experience
- 10 years minim offshore installation experience
- 5 years minimum offshore pipelay and shorepull vessel supervisory experience
- Proficiency in MS Word, Excel and outlook email systems
- English Communication Skills
- Demonstrate the Training Records for - OGP Client Rep course, Weld Inspection Basics, Lifting and Rigging,Scaffolding Basic Training, Safety Rep Training and DP Basics if DP Vessel.
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
