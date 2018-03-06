Company
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES are seeking a VESSEL MANAGER to be based in MALAYSIA.
Located in the country's capital of Kuala Lumpur, this is a one-year renewable contract opportunity.
The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day management and operational monitoring of the vessels within the business' fleet.
The requirements associated with this position include;
*Class 1 COC/Marine Engineering qualification
*At least 16 years of experience within the Marine industry
*Expertise in the following areas Quality Management Systems
Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com
