Vessel Manager

Company 
Ably Resources
Location 
Malaysia,Far East
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Management Jobs
Job ID 
636744
Posted on 
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 9:32am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES are seeking a VESSEL MANAGER to be based in MALAYSIA.

Located in the country's capital of Kuala Lumpur, this is a one-year renewable contract opportunity.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day management and operational monitoring of the vessels within the business' fleet.

The requirements associated with this position include;

*Class 1 COC/Marine Engineering qualification
*At least 16 years of experience within the Marine industry
*Expertise in the following areas Quality Management Systems

Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com