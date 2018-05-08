VP Marketing & Business Development Subsea Service

About the Role:

The Role:

In charge of marketing, commercial and business development at Corporate level:



*Responsible for continuous market and environment monitoring,

*Define product and services (characteristics and added value) in relation with the market

*Develop the pricing strategy in partnership with CEO Subsea Services

*Lead tendering and negotiate offers services and turnkey

*Manage tendering department



Process owner for process 24 (commercial & sales): in charge of process efficiency and optimization.

Responsible for ensuring the proper implementation in country of organization in terms resources and competence.



Business Development:



*Responsible to propose Business development opportunities/partnership

*Support CEO Subsea Services to manage partners relationship

*Represent the companies interest at Board level for Subsea Affiliates within his scope.

*Review and challenge entity's MD performance.

*Validate the strategy/ business plan of Affiliate's at board meetings.



Responsibilities



Responsible for continuous market and environment monitoring worldwide

Expected outcomes: Proposing future market needs and services and appropriate adaptation of

commercial strategy, clients and competitors quarterly market studies

KPIs: Regular Marketing study (market, competition)

To implement Marketing & Sales guidelines and policies(procedures/commercial tools) in accordance with strategic directions defined by Subsea Board



Responsible for the Business Development (New areas, new clients, new partners)



*Propose New services

*Mentoring new local entity start up

*Implementation of Group strategy, processes and standards

*Identified potential local partners or agent per countries as needed in line with the group

*Policies and strategy

*Responsible for promoting the HSE policy to external customer



Tendering



*Developed and maintain tendering process guideline

*Standard rate calculation sheet and pricing reporting Turnover, EBITDAR, EBIT expected for

service and project

*Maintain and secure company Liabilities, insurance policy for all tender with the group

*Provide clear contracting scheme for each turnkey service, and country counteracting

*Maintain CRM reliability and up to date

*Manage the tendering workforce allocation with Fleet and Engineering project management

*Set up NDA, tender partnership agreement



Strategic account Management:



*Implement a clear process for clients' follow up in cooperation with other company affiliates Marine and Mobility Services.

*Maintain CRM reliability and up to date.



The Company:

A global leader in Marine Services is seeking to hire a VP Marketing & Business Development for their offices in France.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications & Experience



*Management degree, finance standards

*More than 15 years' experience in the offshore business.

*Knowledge of client network

*Management Experience with P&L accountability.



