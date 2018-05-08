VP Marketing & Business Development Subsea Service

About the Role:
The Role:
In charge of marketing, commercial and business development at Corporate level:
*Responsible for continuous market and environment monitoring,
*Define product and services (characteristics and added value) in relation with the market
*Develop the pricing strategy in partnership with CEO Subsea Services
*Lead tendering and negotiate offers services and turnkey
*Manage tendering department
Process owner for process 24 (commercial & sales): in charge of process efficiency and optimization.
Responsible for ensuring the proper implementation in country of organization in terms resources and competence.
Business Development:
*Responsible to propose Business development opportunities/partnership
*Support CEO Subsea Services to manage partners relationship
*Represent the companies interest at Board level for Subsea Affiliates within his scope.
*Review and challenge entity's MD performance.
*Validate the strategy/ business plan of Affiliate's at board meetings.
Responsibilities
Responsible for continuous market and environment monitoring worldwide
Expected outcomes: Proposing future market needs and services and appropriate adaptation of
commercial strategy, clients and competitors quarterly market studies
KPIs: Regular Marketing study (market, competition)
To implement Marketing & Sales guidelines and policies(procedures/commercial tools) in accordance with strategic directions defined by Subsea Board
Responsible for the Business Development (New areas, new clients, new partners)
*Propose New services
*Mentoring new local entity start up
*Implementation of Group strategy, processes and standards
*Identified potential local partners or agent per countries as needed in line with the group
*Policies and strategy
*Responsible for promoting the HSE policy to external customer
Tendering
*Developed and maintain tendering process guideline
*Standard rate calculation sheet and pricing reporting Turnover, EBITDAR, EBIT expected for
service and project
*Maintain and secure company Liabilities, insurance policy for all tender with the group
*Provide clear contracting scheme for each turnkey service, and country counteracting
*Maintain CRM reliability and up to date
*Manage the tendering workforce allocation with Fleet and Engineering project management
*Set up NDA, tender partnership agreement
Strategic account Management:
*Implement a clear process for clients' follow up in cooperation with other company affiliates Marine and Mobility Services.
*Maintain CRM reliability and up to date.
The Company:
A global leader in Marine Services is seeking to hire a VP Marketing & Business Development for their offices in France.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Qualifications & Experience
*Management degree, finance standards
*More than 15 years' experience in the offshore business.
*Knowledge of client network
*Management Experience with P&L accountability.
