Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Friday, October 6, 2017 - 4:57am
About the Role:
Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to take on a Warehouse Assistant on a temporary contract (approx. until end of the year) to handle all requirements for the department.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
The Warehouse assistant will take responsibility for the following:
* Ensure efficient and accurate receipt of materials/goods from Vendors, physically check against delivery ticket, document the receipt and update the computer database on a daily basis
* Carry out the packing of material and ensure equipment fit for transportation by Sea & Air, to various Vessels/locations
* Prepare any documentation required for either shipment offshore or dispatch to onshore vendor/locations
* Ensure all non compliant deliveries are reported as per company procedures
* Receive goods from offshore locations and process according to company procedures
* Ensure all materials are clearly identified by purchase Order Numbers and Vessel Name
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
A valid forklift license, along with relevant experience of working in a busy warehouse environment is essential.
A basic understanding of the Logistics environment and a working knowledge of various forms and other documentations within that environment (GRNs, manifests, Customs Clearance, stock control etc).
Certification in IMDG & IATA Dangerous Goods by Sea & Air and good organisational skills are also required.
