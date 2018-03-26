Warehouse Assistant

Eden Scott
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
£0 to £0 Per year
Temporary
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
638392
Monday, March 26, 2018 - 5:36am
About the Role:

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Warehouse Assistant for an 8 week temporary contract to assist with the receipt and Despatch of deliveries, Forklift driving, Dangerous Goods Packing for Air/Road transportation and general warehouse duties.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:



* Assist in Warehouse activities as tasked
* Unload goods
* Check delivered packages against delivery documentation
* Process incoming goods by redistributing to relevant internal or external destination
* Pack, label & secure aircraft/non-aircraft parts for UK and worldwide locations
* Handling and packing of Dangerous Goods under ADR and IATA/ICAO regulations
* Load collection vehicles
* Process domestic courier shipments

KEY REQUIREMENTS:



* Clean driving licence
* Previous Warehouse Experience
* Forklift driving qualified to B1 level (counterbalance)
* Dangerous Goods Packing by Road and/or Air
* Safety conscious
* Enthusiastic and meticulous
* Good organisational skills
* Flexible to work in multiple areas within warehouse (if required)
* Good interpersonal skills with ability to work in a small team