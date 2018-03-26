About the Role:

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Warehouse Assistant for an 8 week temporary contract to assist with the receipt and Despatch of deliveries, Forklift driving, Dangerous Goods Packing for Air/Road transportation and general warehouse duties.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Assist in Warehouse activities as tasked* Unload goods* Check delivered packages against delivery documentation* Process incoming goods by redistributing to relevant internal or external destination* Pack, label & secure aircraft/non-aircraft parts for UK and worldwide locations* Handling and packing of Dangerous Goods under ADR and IATA/ICAO regulations* Load collection vehicles* Process domestic courier shipments

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

* Clean driving licence* Previous Warehouse Experience* Forklift driving qualified to B1 level (counterbalance)* Dangerous Goods Packing by Road and/or Air* Safety conscious* Enthusiastic and meticulous* Good organisational skills* Flexible to work in multiple areas within warehouse (if required)* Good interpersonal skills with ability to work in a small team